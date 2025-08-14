Adorably 25: Reliving memories of Dora and Boots

Co-creator Valerie Walsh has said she thought of Dora as “an alternative to Barbie”, rejecting the impossibly blonde, ballgown-wearing princess ideal. Instead, she was shorts-wearing, map-reading and problem-solving, designed according to “multiple intelligence theory”, which encourages children to develop linguistic, musical and physical skills alongside the standard reading and arithmetic.

And yet, even this “anti-Barbie” had her compromises. When she jumped or danced, her shirt sometimes rode up to reveal a glimpse of stomach, something male animated characters almost never did. Still, Dora’s most potent statement came from the way she addressed viewers directly, breaking the fourth wall with every “Can you see it?” pause. In Dora Saves the Prince, it was she, not the prince, who did the rescuing, turning the fairy tale on its head without making a fuss about it.

Dora the Explorer walked into living rooms around the globe, translated into 30 languages and broadcast in over 150 countries. When it premiered in the US on August 14, 2000, the audience wasn’t just watching but participating, answering Dora’s questions, pointing to the screen and shouting out clues. That interactivity is what stuck with Aaron Alexander, an aspiring actor. “I still remember the joy of sitting in front of the TV, waiting for Dora to ask her famous question, ‘Where is it?’ The excitement would bubble up inside me, and I’d jump up, pointing right at the screen with all the enthusiasm I could gather. It was almost as if Dora could see me, and, for a moment, I was part of her world,” he says.