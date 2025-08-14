GCC says acceding to workers’ salary demand would cost Rs 164 crore a year

CHENNAI: Besides regularisation of employment, the other key demand of conservancy workers protesting against Greater Chennai Corporation’s move to privatise solid waste management in two zones has been to ensure that their present salary of nearly Rs 23,000 per month is not reduced.

However, meeting such a demand could cost GCC roughly Rs 164 crore per year, a senior official said. The official said that if this demand of the workers in the two zones - Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar - are met, it would be inevitable to avoid such demands emerging from all the remaining 13 zones.

“Meeting the revision citywide would burden the corporation by Rs 164 crore a year,” the official said.

As per June 2024 data, there were 3,996 sanitation staff in the two zones zones — 2,043 permanent and 1,953 temporary. They were receiving Rs 753/day from GCC (`22,590/month). In contrast, with CESPL (Ramky Group), which has bagged the contract for these two zones, these workers would get only Rs 652.6 per day (Rs 19,578), which is inclusive of deductions for PF and ESIC, as per corporation sources. Their present salary from GCC does not include PF or ESIC deductions.