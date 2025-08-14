Grief lingering at memory’s edge

Returning to Phnom Penh in order to fly out of it, the question presented itself again: did I want to visit sites where the Khmer Rouge’s genocide had been memorialised? Nearby: Tuol Sleng, also known as S21, a school-turned-detention centre. Not far: the mass graves of the Killing Fields.

I weighed two viewpoints gathered earlier. A dear one, who does not believe in what I believe, looked me seriously in the eyes and used words like “dark aura”, cautioning me to consider whether I really wanted to enter such scapes, as one to whom land, water, leaf and memory sing. Meanwhile, my travel companion, whose original approach had been about the necessity of visiting places of massacre and torture to enable reflection on humanity’s capacity for atrocity, conceded: “What your friend and I both carefully avoided telling you about were the trees against which infants’ heads were dashed. Those trees are still standing there.”

I looked them up: chankiri trees, including the Killing Tree, used to end bloodlines, so that children would not later avenge the murders of their families.