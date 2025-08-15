Empty rakes block 3 platforms, 50 passengers forced to jump off local train, run to catch VB

CHENNAI: Around 50 passengers jumped off a suburban train that had been halted for 30 minutes between Basin Bridge and Chennai Central suburban terminus on Thursday and ran along the railway tracks to catch the Coimbatore-bound Vande Bharat Express. They said they faced severe hardship as suburban services were delayed by 30-40 minutes in the stretch between Basin Bridge and Chennai Central.

The disruption was caused due to three platforms at Chennai suburban station being used for stable empty rakes. These rakes, meant for the Chennai-Gudur section, had been left idle after services were cancelled due to maintenance work at Kavaraipettai and Ponneri. This arrangement had severely affected train operations on the Chennai-Arakkonam section.

A Chennai-bound local from Arakkonam reached Basin Bridge at 1.45pm but was halted just before Chennai Central at 1.50pm, awaiting a green signal. Already running 15 minutes late, the train remained stationary until 2.20pm. Around 2.05pm, about 50 passengers got off from the train and began running towards the terminal to catch the Vande Bharat, scheduled to depart at 2.15pm. They had boarded the local between Avadi and Perambur with plans to connect to Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

A 45-year-old passenger from Avadi said, “The train was already 15 minutes late when it reached Avadi. If it had arrived by 1.50pm, I could have boarded the Vande Bharat around 2.05pm. But we were stuck outside the station for 20 minutes, so I had no choice but to walk along the tracks.”

Another passenger, unable to carry heavy luggage on the tracks, missed the train and ended up on an unreserved coach of the Coimbatore Intercity Express. “The suburban trains are no longer reliable for making timely connections,” he said.

Sources said only two platforms were available for receiving and despatching trains towards Avadi, Tiruvallur, and Arakkonam. With rakes parked on platforms instead of in the yard, train movements were severely disrupted. Railway officials in the Chennai division were unavailable for comment.