In four months, skywalk to link Vadapalani metro stations

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a Rs 8.1 crore contract to construct a skywalk linking the Phase-I Vadapalani Metro station with the similarly named Phase-II station in the same area.

The project, to be executed by Kousic & Co, is scheduled for completion within four months. Once operational, the fare-controlled walkway will allow commuters to move directly between the two stations without exiting and re-entering ticketed areas - eliminating the need for additional fares or detours, according to T Archunan, CMRL’s director for projects.

He said the link would shorten transfer times, reduce congestion and offer weather-protected access, addressing one of the key pain points for Chennai’s growing metro ridership. “This will provide seamless connectivity between the two corridors, improving convenience for thousands of passengers every day,” he added.

The contract was signed in the presence of Archunan, alongside senior officials including S Ashok Kumar, D Jebaselwin Gladson and Rekha Prakash.