Man dies after cow darts in front of bike in Chennai

CHENNAI: In another case of an accident due to stray cattle, a 22-year-old law student was killed and his classmate injured after their motorcycle skidded when a stray cow darted across the Vandalur–Minjur Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee on Monday evening.

According to the Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the victim, Sonu Brian of Thiruninravur, was riding pillion on a bike driven by his friend Praveen (23) from Avadi. Both were students at a private law college in Velappanchavadi and were returning home when the incident occurred, the police said.

The police said that as the duo neared Poonamallee, the cow suddenly crossed their path. Praveen braked hard, causing the vehicle to skid and threw them on the road. Sonu sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly, while Praveen escaped with minor injuries.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. A probe is underway.