Worker dies, another injured during metro structure load test in Chennai

CHENNAI: One worker died and another was injured during a preliminary load test on a metro structure near Sholinganallur's ELCOT IT Park after a rope holding a slider beam snapped.

According to T Archunan, Chennai Metro Rail’s Director for Projects, the structure had initially withstood its full design load without issues. However, when engineers increased the load by 25%—a standard practice to assess safety margins—the equipment failed. "The rope holding the slider beam gave way, causing it to slip and resulting in the accident," Archunan said.

Preliminary load testing assesses newly built viaducts, bridges, and station structures before train operations begin. The test was being conducted to verify structural safety, with contractors and third-party consultants present at the time.

As an immediate relief, the deceased worker’s family will receive Rs 5 lakh under the Workers’ Compensation Act. The concerned contractor will also provide additional compensation, Archunan said.