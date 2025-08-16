Chennai marks 79th independence day with flag hoisting, awards, and infrastructure updates

CHENNAI: Marking the 79th Independence Day, the Greater Chennai Corporation, Southern Railways, and the city’s ports held flag-hoisting ceremonies on Friday.

GCC Mayor R Priya hoisted the national flag at Ripon Building, and awarded certificates, medals to 171 corporation employees for their exemplary contribution. Letters of Appreciation were given to three companies for the highest property tax payments and to three property owners for timely payments.

Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh hoisted the flag at Railway Stadium, Perambur, alongside senior officials, and took salute at an RPF parade featuring women platoons. He said the zonal railway had recorded originating earnings of Rs 12,659 crore, up 4.5% from last year, with the railway registering over 5% growth this fiscal year, up to July. By March 2026, all 593 stations will have CCTV surveillance, and work is under way to increase the train speed to 130 kmph on Jolarpettai-Coimbatore section.