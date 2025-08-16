Traffic diversion on Anna Salai from today

CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing construction of a flyover along Anna Salai, the traffic will be diverted from Sunday.

Vehicles coming from Saidapet in Anna Salai and heading towards Anna Flyover have to take a left turn at Anna Salai X Eldams Road junction and proceed towards Thiyagaraya road - Ma.Po.Si. junction - North Boag road (Right turn) - Vijayaraghava road junction - Vijayaraghava road (Right turn) to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai and proceeding towards T Nagar have to take a right turn at Anna Salai and Eldams Road junction towards Thiyagaraya road to reach their destination.

The vehicles coming from T Nagar and heading towards Anna Salai have to take a left turn at Ma.Po.Si. junction on Thyagaraya Road and proceed via Vijayaraghava Road to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles from South Boag road will not be allowed to take the right turn at Ma.Po.Si. junction. Instead, they will proceed straight towards North Boag road and then to Vijayaraghava road to reach Anna Salai.