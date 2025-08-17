25-year-old man barges into 13-year-old girl's home, tries to kill himself after she refuses marriage proposal

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, who allegedly tried to kill himself in front of a 13-year-old girl for refusing to marry him, has been admitted to a hospital.
According to police, Selvam, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was employed as a painter and had known the girl, who was studying in a government school, for the past one year. On Friday, Selvam barged into the girl’s house in Pallavaram when her parents were also there. He woke up the girl who was sleeping and forced her to marry him, saying he was ‘in love’ with her.
When the girl refused, Selvam threatened to kill himself and proceeded to slit his throat with a knife holding the girl’s hand. The girl sustained a minor injury while trying to free herself.
On receiving information, the police arrived at the spot and took Selvam to the government hospital, where he was admitted and his condition is stable. A case was registered under the Pocso Act and Selvam was formally arrested and moved to convict’s ward at Chromepet GH.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)