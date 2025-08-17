25-year-old man barges into 13-year-old girl's home, tries to kill himself after she refuses marriage proposal

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, who allegedly tried to kill himself in front of a 13-year-old girl for refusing to marry him, has been admitted to a hospital.

According to police, Selvam, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was employed as a painter and had known the girl, who was studying in a government school, for the past one year. On Friday, Selvam barged into the girl’s house in Pallavaram when her parents were also there. He woke up the girl who was sleeping and forced her to marry him, saying he was ‘in love’ with her.