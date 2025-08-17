Overhead cable conversion delay leaves south Chennaiites at risk of electrocution

CHENNAI: The delay in replacing overhead power lines with underground cables in flood-prone parts of south Chennai has left its residents exposed to the risk of electrocution apart from erratic power cuts during the monsoon.
Under the World Bank-funded Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Programme, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has been converting overhead cables into underground cables in Chennai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam to ensure people’s safety during natural calamities and also avoid frequent power outage. A total of 33,307 km of low-tension (LT) lines and 2,004.89 km of high-tension (HT) lines in Chennai and its suburbs have been proposed to be replaced.
However, only 40% of the work has been completed so far. In the South Chennai, which also includes parts of Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, the conversion of all HT overhead cables has been completed but LT cables are yet to be replaced.
Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, told TNIE, “We have given several petitions to the TNPDCL for the past five years, but no steps have been taken to expedite the work. During the 2022 northeast monsoon, Chief Minister M K Stalin himself visited the area, and we complained directly to him.”
Residents said the old overhead lines, some of which are hanging low, are a major threat to people.
Talking to TNIE, M Ramu (38), a resident of Perumbakkam, recalled a tragic incident. “A couple of years ago, a 40-year-old man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a snapped power line. TNPDCL officials assured people that the overhead lines would be replaced but nothing has happened till now,” he said.
Ramu added that during the 2023 floods, residents faced a week-long power outage.
A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that the underground cable project is being implemented with financial support from the union government’s Power Finance Corporation, which sanctioned Rs 2,549 crore.
“We have completed UG cable works in some divisions, including Tambaram, Perambur and Avadi. In South Chennai, all HT overhead lines have been replaced, and only LT line work remains,” the official said.
He added that the tender awarded for the work earlier had been cancelled due to official reasons, and new tenders will be floated soon. The official admitted that it would take at least three years to finish the UG cable work across the city.