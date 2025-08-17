Top nuclear safety expert LV Krishnan no more

CHENNAI: One of India’s leading nuclear safety experts, Dr LV Krishnan, has passed away at the age of 88.

In accordance with his wishes, his body was handed over to the Madras Medical College for research.

Dr Krishnan was instrumental in establishing the Safety Research Laboratory at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam, where he later served as director until his retirement in 1997.

He played one of the pioneering roles in the launch of the indigenously built and operated Fast Breeder Test Reactor.

The programme put India on the verge of becoming the second nation after Russia to commission a Fast Breeder Reactor.

A Physics graduate with honours from Chennai’s Presidency College, Dr Krishnan joined the Department of Atomic Energy in 1958. He went on to specialise in nuclear safety at the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology in the US and at the Cadarache Research Centre in France.

He later worked with think tanks such as the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, while also serving as a consultant to India’s nuclear programme.

He is survived by his wife, Indira Krishnan, and two sons, K Satyanarayan and Sankhya Krishnan, a senior journalist with The New Indian Express.