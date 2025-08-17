Woman doctor dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old doctor working at a central government hospital in the city, S Jothishwari, died by suicide in Perungalathur on Friday evening.

According to the police, she had married Yutheeshwaran (32), a software engineer from Ramanathapuram district, 10 months ago. The couple, who initially lived in a rented house in Kodambakkam, allegedly quarrelled often due to personal differences, police said. For the past three months, Yutheeshwaran had been living separately in his hometown, leaving Jothishwari alone in Chennai.

On Friday, the woman visited her sister’s apartment in Perungalathur and later died by suicide in the evening, the police said. The body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem and the police are questioning her husband.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).