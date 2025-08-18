Behind the Glow: The Untold Story of Chennai’s Light Artisans

If you, like many others, assumed that our local electrical and light shop vendors and contractors were the ones creating these artworks, you are mistaken. There lies a specialised craft — a business in its own right — where skilled artisans produce these larger-than-life-sized installations. RKV Sammy, a light decorating contractor, clarifies, “We purchase these installations from artists who specialise in creating these stencil-like cutouts. Our men then tie them up to frames and adorn them with strings of lights.” He adds that there are very few artists who create these installations in the city and have honed their skills.

Among them is Aasai Raj from Saidapet, who has been in the business for 35 years. “I was 13 years old when I first took an interest in this. I would often spot my late guru, Boobathy, making these and began to learn from him. I quit my schooling after class 10 and got into the business with him first before setting out on my own,” he says. ‘Cut-out’ Arumugam, another student of Boobathy, also started out young. “I have also been doing this for more than 30 years with my base in T Nagar. Chennai has only a few people who are experienced artists in this business, not more than five or seven,” he says, adding this is because the work demands years of practice, precise calculations, creative vision, and skilful craftsmanship.

From temple inaugurations and grand weddings to political meetings and illuminated portraits of leaders, the demand is constant. Months like Aadi bring a surge of devotional displays, December calls for Christmas-related displays, and so on. But beyond these, there’s always a project underway. For these artists, the calendar is a continuous cycle of creation, leaving them with hardly a day to truly take off.