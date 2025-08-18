Divine depictions mark Lord Krishna’s birthday

Boothavakam, the fearsome tale of Bakasuran’s destruction, frozen in mid-moment, stood in one corner. A few steps away, children giggled as they pointed at Krishna, his cheeks and little palms smeared with butter, caught in the act of stealing from clay pots. In another corner, the Rasleela unfolded in a swirl of colour and music. The exhibition at Geeta Bhavan in Gopalapuram brimmed with many functional displays — snapshots of epics brought to life. From Sita’s marriage to Rama and Arjuna’s wedding to Draupadi, to Sabari’s devotion, the bridge to Lanka, Hanuman swallowing the sun, Ravana’s abduction of Sita, and even the divine union of Shiva and Parvati, these moments are deeply ingrained in India’s storytelling traditions. Visitors lingered at each stop — at Gajendra Moksham, Krishna lifting Govardhana, the tableau of Kusela’s friendship — absorbing not just mythology but also the artistry and devotion behind them.

This three-day exhibition, inaugurated on Saturday evening by Santosh Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Economic Offences Wing, Tamil Nadu), was the heart of the 35th annual Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organised by the Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust. Paired with rituals, competitions, and performances, the display transformed Geeta Bhavan Hall into a living tapestry of stories, making mythology not just remembered but experienced.