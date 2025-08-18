Divine depictions mark Lord Krishna’s birthday

Boothavakam, the fearsome tale of Bakasuran’s destruction, frozen in mid-moment, stood in one corner. A few steps away, children giggled as they pointed at Krishna, his cheeks and little palms smeared with butter, caught in the act of stealing from clay pots. In another corner, the Rasleela unfolded in a swirl of colour and music. The exhibition at Geeta Bhavan in Gopalapuram brimmed with many functional displays — snapshots of epics brought to life. From Sita’s marriage to Rama and Arjuna’s wedding to Draupadi, to Sabari’s devotion, the bridge to Lanka, Hanuman swallowing the sun, Ravana’s abduction of Sita, and even the divine union of Shiva and Parvati, these moments are deeply ingrained in India’s storytelling traditions. Visitors lingered at each stop — at Gajendra Moksham, Krishna lifting Govardhana, the tableau of Kusela’s friendship — absorbing not just mythology but also the artistry and devotion behind them.
This three-day exhibition, inaugurated on Saturday evening by Santosh Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Economic Offences Wing, Tamil Nadu), was the heart of the 35th annual Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations organised by the Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust. Paired with rituals, competitions, and performances, the display transformed Geeta Bhavan Hall into a living tapestry of stories, making mythology not just remembered but experienced.
The celebrations began with a Go Puja performed by Smt & Sri Krishnamurthi Sastrigal. Lamps were lit and the exhibition opened to the public. In his address, managing trustee Manu Goel reflected on the significance of the milestone. He welcomed the gathering noting that over 800 students had participated in drawing, fancy dress, Carnatic music, and bhajan competitions. The overall trophy was given to DAV Girls Senior Secondary School, Gopalapuram by the chief guest.
Manu also took the opportunity to highlight the trust’s ongoing social service work — financial aid to students, medical camps, annadhanam, mass marriages, welfare measures for persons with disabilities and the transgender community, and disaster relief. “These initiatives are possible because of the support, trust and blessings from you [trust members and contributors] all,” he said.
The chief guest praised both the cultural and humanitarian sides of the trust’s work. “Normally, I make it a point to visit a temple on Janmashtami. This year, a friend insisted I be here at Geeta Bhavan, and I am very glad I came,” said Santosh, recounting the joy of joining the lamp lighting and cow worship rituals. “The Geeta Bhavan Trust is doing wonderful work in the field of social service, helping many needy people. My appreciation to them, and I hope they continue their good work.”
Delivering the vote of thanks, trustee Shiv Kumar Goenka echoed that mood of reflection. “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates vision for tomorrow. The more grateful we are, the more powerful we are,” he said, thanking the dignitaries, parents, judges, artisans, and volunteers who contributed to the evening.
As the inauguration and felicitation came to an end, the devotional mood shifted into song and rhythm as Sanju and Monu Poddar took the stage for an evening of bhajans and cultural performances.
The exhibition, however, continued to be the evening’s anchor, with families walking through again after the performances, this time at an unhurried pace. Elders found themselves reminiscing about stories first heard in childhood, now re-told with colour, craft, and devotion.
The exhibition will remain open until today, giving Chennai residents more chances to experience the stories of Krishna, Rama, and Shiva not as distant mythology, but as vivid living moments.
In a city that often hurries past its heritage, Geeta Bhavan’s Janmashtami celebrations offered a pause, a chance to walk slowly through an exhibition of gods and epics, to listen to bhajans under the glow of oil lamps, and to remember that devotion is as much about shared stories as it is about prayer.