Laya: a practice that dissolves ignorance

While nudging him on the intricacies and the challenges that percussionists of Carnatic schools face, interestingly, he touched on the formless states of laya manifested within the mind. He said, “In our traditional approach, the pressure of creating something just by merely being in the moment can be daunting. Often, I find that my advanced students have an inherent fear when it comes to talam. The only advice I give for them is to actually detach from talam, break away from it as a numerical activity of the brain to instead focus on laya, the experience of synchronicity in nature.”

What he means is that since the metaphysical aspect of laya is associated with the dissolution of fear and ignorance, letting go of the gross is the only way to achieve steadiness, whether for creating beauty or living an enriched life. This attribute can be best understood while observing breath and its various components. While cycles of breathing itself are rhythmic, the patterns of breathing can be associated with moods and temperaments. Needless to say, every one of us would have come across how our breathing differs when we are anxious or angry. Hence, chanting of mantras and regulation of breath were traditionally recommended practices to initiate sadhakas into the complex and abstract nature of synchronicity. More and more studies and research in pranayama and healing chants are also establishing that mastery of laya can curb the impulsive and psychological dormant energy states within the body.