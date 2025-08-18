Man gets electrocuted while using ATM to take cash in Kancheepuram, hospitalised

CHENNAI: A man was hospitalised after he got electrocuted while withdrawing cash from an ATM in Kancheepuram on Saturday. The police said the electrocution was caused by low-voltage leakage and was not life-threatening.

The victim, Venkatesan (35) of Kammala Street, had gone to the vegetable market near Kancheepuram railway station with his eight-year-old son in the morning. When he needed money, he entered a ATM kiosk near the head post office on Railway Station Road. As he keyed in his PIN, he suddenly felt a jolt of electricity. Thinking it might be his mind playing tricks, he tried again, only to be shocked again, this time with greater intensity.

He was rushed to the district government hospital and was admitted for treatment. Meanwhile, other users also complained of similar shocks while pressing the keypad. The Vishnu Kanchi police inspected the spot and confirmed current leakage in the keypad area, though at low intensity. They alerted the bank to carry out immediate repairs.

Soon after the incident, other users were seen using sticks and other items to press the keypad.