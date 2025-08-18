UGD pipe leakage: Road caves in at Ambattur, narrow escape for biker

CHENNAI: A biker had a narrow escape on Sunday afternoon after the Karukku Main Road near Ambattur suddenly caved in, plunging him and the bike into the crater on Sunday afternoon. Saravanan, the biker, was pulled out with minor injuries by passersby who immediately came to his aid.

Police sources stated that the man owned a medical shop in the neighbourhood. The rear wheels of a lorry passing on the stretch also got stuck in the pit.

Traffic remained largely unaffected as it was a weekend, even as the police quickly barricaded the spot, diverted two-wheelers to interior lanes, and barred heavy vehicles.

Speaking to TNIE, a Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board official said the cave-in must be due to a possible leakage in the 750mm sewage pumping main that runs beneath the road, carrying waste water from Karuppampulam to Karukku and further to Korattur and Kodungaiyur treatment plants. “Leakages over days may have loosened the soil and made it hollow beneath, causing the collapse,” said the official. Repair works began around 6pm.