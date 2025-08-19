A pinch of Tamil touch

I’ve noticed how something like pizza or momo tastes totally different here.

I think it really comes down to the whole debate between authenticity and replicas. You can’t really recreate something 100% authentically when you’re not in its original place. The ingredients, the water, even the way people cook — it all changes things. We can notice this even in different regions in India. The spicy sambar in Tamil Nadu is completely different from the sweet sambar you get in Bangalore. And the iconic butter chicken in Delhi is nothing like the one you’d find in a restaurant in Mumbai. While we have excellent versions of these dishes available in other regions, you can’t quite call them authentic if they’re not from their origin. Ultimately, while the authenticity of a dish is integral, so is its adaptation. Sometimes, we might even find ourselves preferring the local version over the original.

I’d honestly prefer my local spin on international cuisines over authentic versions of international cuisine. Why? Because the Indian flavours are richer and punchier — they hit right on the tongue. Westernised flavours are comparatively more subtle and mild in nature, so for someone like me who’s loved and used to strong flavours, I’d find ways to make it more Indian to my liking.

I think this is why so many of us who love Chinese food in India might not enjoy the authentic version abroad. I, for one, love it all: from ‘chindian’ chowmein and Schezwan noodles to masala pasta and tandoori paneer pizza.

I absolutely think Tamil Nadu has a way of absorbing every food trend into its culture. And honestly, it’s not just about Tamil Nadu — it’s a characteristic of Indian culture as a whole. We have an amazing ability to take a food concept, completely make it our own, and in some cases, even revive practices that have been part of our history for decades. A great example is the success story of samosa. Its origins are actually in Central Asia, but we’ve completely absorbed and transformed it. What was once a simple pastry is now basically an Indian snack, with countless versions from spicy potato fillings to onion or meat. It’s a perfect illustration of a foreign concept becoming a fundamental part of our culture.

But here’s the interesting part. While we absorb new trends, we’re also bringing age-old practices back into the mainstream. For instance, the whole global focus on a plant-based diet and sustainable eating has always been a part of our heritage. Dishes like ragi dosa and millet adai are living proof that this isn’t some new trend — it’s just a rediscovery of our traditional way of life. I think this ability to adapt, absorb, and revive food is what makes the Indian culinary landscape so dynamic and rich.

The reaction of international visitors perfectly highlights the dramatic difference in our culinary philosophies. A lot of international dishes, especially from the West, are all about letting one or two high-quality ingredients shine, which makes their flavours subtle and pure. A pasta in Italy, for example, is simple — it’s about the fresh tomatoes, basil, or olive oil. In contrast, the Indian culinary philosophy is built on the art of layering a complex blend of spices to create a rich, powerful flavour profile. So, an Italian visitor who experiences a masala pasta is often stunned by both the sheer level of spice and the preparation method. To them, it’s not even their food anymore; it’s a completely new dish built on a different idea of flavor.