Mirrors that reflect and resonate indoors

Today’s mirrors don’t just flatter or tattle on wicked queens. They tell stories, bend space, and, with a flicker of light, pull a Beauty and the Beast trick — turning a cramped corridor into a ballroom. From the shiny volcanic glass in ancient Anatolia 8,000 years ago, to the silver-backed showpieces of Egypt and Mesopotamia, mirrors have dazzled for a millennium. They have been symbols of life, glimpses of the soul, tools for fortune-telling, and magnets for superstition. Artists from Dürer to Magritte and Manet have used them to play with perception, slipping us secret views of the world beyond the frames.

Reflections that resonate

In homes today, mirrors have stepped out of bathrooms and into living rooms, lobbies, and even Instagram grids, claiming the spotlight. Architect Iraianbu Murugavel calls them “lively design features that blend practicality, beauty, culture, and creativity.” For him, their magic comes from both material and placement. Traditional silver or aluminium-backed glass still rules, but acrylics, tinted and etched finishes, and even hand-polished metals are rewriting the rules.

A well-placed mirror, he says, can transform mood and scale. A full-length panel behind a dining table turns a modest space into a buzzing hub, mirrored ceilings lift the height of urban flats, and mirrored wardrobes make storage disappear into light.