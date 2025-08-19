MTC launches 25 special student buses to curb ‘footboarding’

CHENNAI: To curb the practice of students travelling on the footboard of buses during peak hours, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Monday launched 25 buses dedicated for school students. Students will be allowed to travel free of cost on these special services.

The buses will leave their respective depots between 6.50 am and 8.05 am, stopping at designated points before reaching schools. In the afternoon, return trips will operate between 1.50 pm and 4.10 pm. Each bus will make 50 trips daily between schools and terminals, halting at fixed stops.

To mark the launch, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off a students’ special bus from the Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School, Triplicane, and also inaugurated the distribution of free bus passes for students at the same venue. A total of 35.12 lakh students across Tamil Nadu will receive free bus passes for travel in government buses, of which 4.1 lakh will be issued by the MTC in Chennai and its outskirts, said an official note.

“These buses will operate 50 trips (to and fro) each day and are expected to benefit around 2,500 to 3,000 students,” MTC Managing Director T Prabhushankar told TNIE. He stressed that the service is strictly for schoolchildren, and adults will not be permitted. “Special buses for college students will be introduced in the second phase, and they will not be allowed to use buses earmarked for school students,” he added.