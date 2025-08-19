New traffic diversions in Chennai test motorists’ patience

CHENNAI: The new traffic diversions, implemented due to the construction of a flyover at Eldams Road and Thyagaraya Road junction along Anna Salai, caused confusion among motorists and pedestrians on Monday morning, the first working day after the diversions were put in place.

Motorists complained of lack of adequate signs regarding the new routes and the narrow roads. A traffic jam which began along Thyagaraya Road caused stagnation till Nandanam, in which ambulances and a fire engine too were caught. Police then moved barricades to allow an ambulance to pass.

Raman (44) of Guindy, who was heading to Cathedral Road, said, “I knew there was a traffic diversion from Sunday. I thought there would be enough banners and other signs to guide motorists but there were only very few. I had to ask the traffic cops deployed there to get clarifications.”

During peak-hour traffic on Monday morning, Thyagaraya Road was packed to the brim with traffic flowing in from three directions — Nandanam, Eldams Road and a small lane from Anna Salai from the Gemini flyover direction. Even though the traffic was handled using a signal, the slow-moving traffic ended up causing a jam.