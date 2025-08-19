SETC bus runs amok, rams into private bus in Chengalpattu; doctor killed

CHENNAI: An SETC bus lost control and rammed into pedestrians and a private bus near Raattinam Kinaru junction in Chengalpattu on Monday, killing a government doctor and injuring at least 17 others, including passengers and bystanders.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am when the bus, reportedly coming from Kalpakkam, allegedly suffered a brake failure near a flyover there. A probe is under way to ascertain what went exactly wrong in the government bus.

According to the Chengalpattu Town police, the deceased, Dr S Manikumar (45), was a pediatrician at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. Another doctor, Dr Praveen Kumar, also from the same hospital, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted for treatment, and is currently stable, as per sources.

The two doctors had arrived at the Chengalpattu Railway Station from Chromepet and were walking to the hospital when the bus veered off the road and hit them, police said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said that the government bus allegedly lost control and ran through pedestrians before colliding head-on with a private bus. Seventeen injured individuals, including passengers and bystanders, are undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu GH with minor injuries while one passenger has been discharged, police said.

Chengalpattu Collector Sneha and Health Minister Ma Subramanian later visited the hospital. The minister paid his respects to Dr Manikumar, and instructed doctors to ensure advanced care for the injured.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.