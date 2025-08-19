The versatile lawn-ruiner turns garden MVP

Lemongrass and Citronella are so much more than an afterthought in herbal teas or the odd Thai curry. It’s every landscaper’s secret fencing superstar and a medicinal marvel hiding in plain sight.

But are they same or different?

Citronella has a red or magenta base, grows much taller (up to 6 feet!), and has wider leaves than lemongrass.

Lemongrass sports a plain green base, tops off at about 2 feet, and is the chef’s favorite for its gentle lemon scent and flavour.