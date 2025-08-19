The versatile lawn-ruiner turns garden MVP

Lemongrass and Citronella are so much more than an afterthought in herbal teas or the odd Thai curry. It’s every landscaper’s secret fencing superstar and a medicinal marvel hiding in plain sight.
But are they same or different?
Citronella has a red or magenta base, grows much taller (up to 6 feet!), and has wider leaves than lemongrass.
Lemongrass sports a plain green base, tops off at about 2 feet, and is the chef’s favorite for its gentle lemon scent and flavour.
What are they best for?
Citronella: The MVP of mosquito-repelling oils and candles. Used mostly for its strong scent in insect-repellent products — don’t toss it into your Tom Yum soup!
Lemongrass: Your culinary hero — Asian cooking, teas, health and beauty products, and a mild natural repellent for mosquitoes and bugs.
Pro tips
If you see a tall grass with a reddish stem base, leave it for the garden path or the insect sprays — that’s citronella.
If you want to flavour a
curry or make a zesty herbal tea, choose lush green lemongrass.
Both will make your garden look lush and “landscaper-approved”, but only lemongrass will get you compliments at dinner.
Care
Same for both, I am going to use them interchangeably below.
Why are all the pros obsessed with these plants
Tired of nosy neighbors or stray cats using your flower beds as urban lounges? Plant lemongrass along borders and watch it out-compete weeds, form lush hedges, and give your garden a professional look.
Partial to bright, indirect sun, this plant is the ultimate low-maintenance buddy. Average water, any regular potting mix, and the occasional fertilizer spa day. In other words, if you can make Maggi noodles, you can keep lemongrass alive.
Garden makeover magic
Plant a row along your fence and suddenly your garden looks intentional, plush, and professionally designed. When you have too much, chop and use as nitrogen-rich mulch — a hack every pro swears by.
Cures, brews, & aromatherapy
Lemongrass isn’t just easy on the eyes (and noses). It keeps away pests, graces your kitchen with fresh flavor, and makes your morning start with a whiff of a tropical holiday.
How it spreads
Use seeds if you’re feeling lucky, but most swear by splitting pups from a mature plant — just like the big guys do.