TN sanctions Rs 2,200 crore for land acquisition on Koyambedu–Pattabhiram metro corridor

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has authorised preparatory works worth Rs 2,442 crore for a proposed 21.76km metro rail corridor between Koyambedu and Pattabhiram, signalling intent to push ahead even before the Union government clears the project.

The sanction covers land acquisition, budgeted at Rs 2,204 crore, along with utility shifting, surveys, tree replanting and traffic management. Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has been permitted to begin mapping and diversion plans in anticipation of central approval.

Coming to the tune of Rs 9,928 crore under 2025 estimates, the corridor is intended to reduce congestion along the Outer Ring Road, a key arterial spine. The project has been sent to New Delhi for clearance under an equity-sharing framework, with the state also seeking support from bilateral and multilateral lenders.

Officials are positioning the line as a catalyst for development in Chennai’s north-west. The route will terminate at Pattabhiram, where Chief Minister M K Stalin recently inaugurated a Rs 330 crore Tidel IT Park—Tamil Nadu’s third such facility after Taramani and Coimbatore.

The government expects the hub to reshape the region’s economic profile, long overshadowed by the IT corridors of the south.