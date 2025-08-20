CMRL begins safety trials between Porur and Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has commenced safety certification trials on Phase 2, covering the stretch from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction, marking a step closer to launching passenger services on the western corridor.

The tests, which began on August 16, are being conducted on the elevated stretch between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, part of Stage 1A of the 118.9-km Phase 2 expansion.

The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the technical arm of the Ministry of Railways, is carrying out the certification trials - a prerequisite before the corridor can open to the public. During the tests, metro trains are being run at varying speeds up to the design limit of 90 kmph to evaluate ride comfort, traction and braking performance, as well as track reliability.