CMRL begins safety trials between Porur and Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has commenced safety certification trials on Phase 2, covering the stretch from Poonamallee Bypass to Porur Junction, marking a step closer to launching passenger services on the western corridor.
The tests, which began on August 16, are being conducted on the elevated stretch between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, part of Stage 1A of the 118.9-km Phase 2 expansion.
The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the technical arm of the Ministry of Railways, is carrying out the certification trials - a prerequisite before the corridor can open to the public. During the tests, metro trains are being run at varying speeds up to the design limit of 90 kmph to evaluate ride comfort, traction and braking performance, as well as track reliability.
The run between Poonamallee and Porur was completed in nine minutes during initial trials, said MA Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
“The commencement of safety certification trials marks a significant milestone in Phase 2. We are moving steadily towards commissioning the project for the benefit of the public, while adhering to the highest safety standards,” he added.
The certification process is expected to take around two weeks. If successful, it will pave the way for opening the western corridor to passengers, easing connectivity to the city’s expanding suburbs. MA Siddique, CMRL Directors T Archunan (Projects), S Krishnamurthy (Finance), Manoj Goyal (Systems & Operations), A R Rajendran, Chief General Manager, and other senior officials of CMRL and general consultants witnessed the trials.