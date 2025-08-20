The sky turns stage for Kite Festival

At golden hour, the sky at Thiruvidanthai Beach along the East Coast Road (ECR) turned into a canvas of colour, sound, and culture as the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) soared high. For Benedict Savio, founder of TNIKF, the vision goes far beyond a weekend of entertainment. “The whole idea is to make this festival a globally iconic event happening in Chennai.”

Taking flight for the fourth time, this celebration positioned itself as a “family-based tourism.” Benedict says, “We are trying to make this an event for families to come and enjoy, taking a break from their screens. We want people to see nature the way it is.” Additionally, the team also wants the visitors to know how the kites work. “If you go to Malaysia and Bali, they have a kite culture in their blood. The kites showcase the art of the region,” says Benedict, who wants the same culture to be practiced here.