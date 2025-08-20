Young Madras, old memories

A quiet city, with blue strips of beaches lying at the heart of it, free roads punctuated with sights of a few sprinting wheels and occasional thuds of carriages. The aroma of piping hot coffee fills the streets, known and unknown, as the cityscape is interspersed with the contours of time-worn heritage buildings. While holding on to the pride in diversity, our city has also bestowed each visitor with a sense of belonging, a home they could call their own. Is the essence of Madras layered under the folds of the waves, in the noise of advancements? Is the old charm washed away by the passing of time? While people who have seen the city grow with them rue the inevitable transformations, they find solace in indulging in nostalgia.

Theatre director Gowri Ramnarayan has numerous stories to share about her childhood in the 1950s and beyond. Birds chirping, paddy fields on the roadsides, women on bicycles, horse carriages on the roads — this is how she recounts her life in Adyar. She narrates, “I studied in the Western Theosophical High School and in Kalakshetra, which were both on the Theosophical Society’s campus. In the school, there were little groves and woods.” She reminiscesabout her fondest memory of reading books under a banyan tree inside the Theosophical Society. The voracious reader says that was her “happiest and safest place”. Sharing her favourite moment that is etched in her memory like a painting, she says, “Golden orioles used to build their nests in the banyan tree, and they would feel like a flash of gold against the backdrop of the green emerald leaves and coral red berries. The song of the oriole is so haunting.”