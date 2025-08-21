Chennai's Radha Nagar subway 90% complete, to open in September

CHENNAI: After years of waiting, commuters along the congested Radha Nagar-GST Road stretch can expect relief soon, with the long-pending railway subway at LC-27 in Chromepet set to open in the first week of September.

The level crossing at Radha Nagar, used daily by over one lakh commuters, has been a traffic choke point for decades. Each time the gates close, vehicles are seen parked nose to tail on Radha Nagar Main Road and GST Road, causing long delays and accidents.

The new subway, officials said, is designed to ease congestion along the busy corridor and provide seamless access to Chromepet railway station. Officials said nearly 90% of the work on the 250-metre-long, seven-metre-wide subway has been completed.

A three-metre-wide pedestrian pathway is also being laid to enable direct entry to Chromepet railway station and ticket counters from both sides. Buses will be able to drop passengers near the platform, allowing them to walk straight into the station.