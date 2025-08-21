Madras Day: Walks to remember

Ramaswamy N (HR professional, runs the ChennaiDailyPhoto since 2007)

A walk is always about celebrating the city rather than loading it with history. No two walks are ever the same. The group of walkers is never the same, and we ensure the route is not repeated for at least 18 to 24 months. For me, a photowalk captures contemporary history; we are recording the present for future reference.

Our walk leaders and volunteers are constantly scouting for the road less travelled. We do a recce to see if it will interest a wider audience. But the magic of a walk is that you can never ‘ensure’ anything. Each photographer is seeking something new — a portrait, a moment, a bit of nostalgia, a detail of nature or history. The participants themselves bring in this diversity: regulars, newcomers to the city, first-time photographers, nostalgia seekers, and even those returning to their roots. That mix keeps the experience rich.

Madras Week is always an inspiration — it pushes us to stay at it, and that energy is contagious. A photowalk, I believe, is far more engaging than any book or lecture. It lives in the moment; there’s no space for imagination because you’re seeing, smelling, and hearing the city right there. That multisensory experience connects you instantly.

Over the years, we’ve also stumbled upon some secret treasures during our brainstorming. One such place, close to the modern world but seemingly removed by time, has become a marquee location for our group.