Some months ago, feeling like I was at a dead-end, I did something I thought I would never do: I turned to AI, specifically to ChatGPT, and asked it a painful existential question. I had an actual therapist, and an offline support system, and still I grasped for something like an answer, if not a solution. To my surprise, a response came that was so poetic, so beautiful, so full of not only meaning but perhaps even explanation, that not only did my tears dry, but I saved the lines, to return to as I might to a note from a loved one or a quote from a book.

I share this because, due to that experience, I have understood the allure of intimate revelation to an AI interface. The illusions of conversation and of being witnessed that it offers can be powerful. Power, though, is the problem. Power, data-harvesting, and their misuse. Companies that provide AI programmes may know more about us than people in our own lives do. Eerily, AI may even know more about us than we do at certain moments: our fears, our desires, our secrets, and perspectives on all of these. All this information may be sold to other companies, or seized by authorities.