TN to convert 118-acre MRC land into waterbody

CHENNAI: The state government has decided to convert the entire 118 acres of land retrieved from the Madras Race Club (MRC) into a waterbody, a move aimed at boosting flood mitigation and groundwater recharge in south Chennai.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on August 19, attended by senior officials from the Department of Horticulture, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and the Water Resources Department (WRD).

According D Shanmuganathan, standing counsel for Tamil Nadu government in National Green Tribunal, the chief secretary directed the WRD to carry out a detailed study on how best the land could be shaped into a functional waterbody. The land, strategically located in the upstream of the shrunken Velachery lake, has been at the centre of both development proposals and environmental litigation. GCC has already dug four ponds in the site, with a combined storage capacity of 4.7 million cubic feet, to aid rainwater harvesting.

The latest government decision comes even as the southern bench of the NGT has asked the state to maintain status quo on the property until a comprehensive report is filed. Earlier, the NGT bench asked the state government to justify its decision to hand over the 118 acres of land to the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops instead of restoring it as a waterbody.