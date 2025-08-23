Couple, infant rescued after abduction in Arakkonam over loan default; three arrested

CHENNAI: A couple, along with their infant, was allegedly kidnapped, confined to room in a lodge and assaulted by a finance company owner’s employees in Arakkonam for loan interest default. The police rescued the victims and arrested the company owner, Bhaskar (55), and employees Tamilvanan (35) and Appu.

According to police, Prithviraj (30), a driver from Tiruttani, had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Bhaskar last month and was paying Rs 600 every day as interest. When he failed to pay interest for 10 days due to financial constraints, two employees went to his house on Thursday morning, forcibly took Prithviraj, his wife Swathi, and their infant to a lodge.

The couple was beaten, and their cries were recorded on mobile phone to be shown to Bhaskar, the police said. Later that night, Prithiviraj alone was set free to arrange for the money. Prithiviraj, who sustained serious injuries, lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani police who rescued his family and arrested the accused.