Fewer horses, fading tradition: Inside Chennai’s vanishing horse stand

“Firstly, the work is seasonal. Only during wedding seasons do people hire horses. Then there are some political rallies they hire horses for. Previously, people would even hire to celebrate retired officers. They would want the retired person to be carried on horse-back as a send off. But today, we don’t get such hires often,” Kumar rues. Barring weddings’ seasonality comes another blow. Owing to the active shift toward more intimate, less ostentatious weddings, the demand for horses has declined sharply, he adds, making the business less profitable. According to Kumar, there have been times when his horses went without work for two straight months, only to be hired in the third month. Yet, even through months of idleness, the horses are cared for, washed, fed, and polished, as they wait by the roadside.

Caring for the horses, Kumar says, is a full-time job. “The lifespan of a horse completely depends on how well we maintain them,” he explains. “These horses are like our family members. We won’t let them carry very heavy chariots, or make them do difficult tasks,” he adds. His routine, therefore, revolves around a steady cycle of regular washing, careful grooming, feeding them grass, hay, and grains, providing water, and keeping them in good health.