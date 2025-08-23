Getting more orders for drones after Op Sindoor, says Chennai-based firm

CHENNAI: Chennai-based drone manufacturing firm Garuda Aerospace has begun to receive more orders for manufacturing drones for defence purposes after Operation Sindoor, the company’s CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, said on Friday.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event at Agni College of Engineering in Thalambur, where Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated a defence drone facility.

Agnishwar said the order book of their firm, which shored up a revenue of Rs 125 crore in FY25, was largely due to orders for their agricultural drones. “After Operation Sindoor, we have started receiving many enquiries for defence drones. We are building a state-of-the-art defence facility by the sea in Cheyyur on 76 acres where ammunition, amphibious drones and other sub-components will be manufactured,” he said.

The firm provided technical support to armed forces during Operation Sindoor, a company official said. To a question about majority of drones used for leisure or casual purposes being of Chinese make, Agnishwar said the centre has come up with several schemes to encourage manufacturing of drone parts in India.