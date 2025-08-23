Heavy rains lash TN; sanitation worker electrocuted in waterlogged Chennai area

CHENNAI: Many places in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai districts, received moderate to heavy overnight rains.

A sanitation worker who inadvertently stepped on a fallen live electric wire was electrocuted in the city early on Saturday, police said.

The sanitation worker, identified as Varalakshmi, had waded through stagnant water at Kannagi Nagar here during her early morning cleaning work, hardly noticing a severed electric wire.

She died due to electrocution, police said.

The overnight downpour caused water to stagnate in several areas in Chennai and a huge tree was uprooted near Loyola College in Nungambakkam.