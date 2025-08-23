Snapped cable claims life of 57-year-old man in Chennai, fourth electrocution since July

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man was electrocuted when he stepped into a puddle of water in front of his house in Injambakkam, without realising that a snapped low-tension (LT) cable had fallen into it after the early morning showers, on Friday.

This is the fourth such electrocution death happening in and around Chennai since July with people coming into contact with snapped or exposed cables, allegedly due to the failure of the state’s discom, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). Officials said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be handed over to the family of M Samuel, who was killed on Friday.

According to the Neelankarai police, Samuel was a construction labourer, who was currently unemployed. He was living in his house with his wife and 25-year-old son, who works as a plumber.

“Around 9.30 am, Samuel was walking out of his house when he stepped into the puddle. During inquiry, it was found that a cable had snapped and fallen into it only a few seconds before Samuel walked out,” a police source said.