Government bus veers off road near Ponneri, hangs from embankment

CHENNAI: Eight passengers of a government bus had a close shave on Saturday morning as the vehicle narrowly avoided plunging into a lake near Ponneri after the driver lost control of it. The accident left the bus dangling with one side over a field and the other on the road. No one was injured in the accident.

The Ponneri police said that the bus was returning from Minjur to Ponneri via Kattur, Thathaimanchi and Rettipalaiyam when the accident occurred. The region had received continuous overnight rain with strong winds, leaving the roads slippery.

“While negotiating a stretch between Kattur and Thathaimanchi, the bus veered off the road, hit the lake bund wall, and one of its wheels slipped off, leaving the vehicle hanging with one side over the fields and the other on the road,” the police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a technical fault in the braking system, with the front wheel brakes failing, led to the accident.