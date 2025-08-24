Man sneaks into hostel in Chennai, molests woman, arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man who allegedly sneaked into a women’s hostel in Velachery and allegedly molested a resident was arrested on Friday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Lakshmanan of Velachery. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the Velachery police, the incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman, a working professional, was asleep in her room. Lakshmanan allegedly climbed the compound wall and entered through an unlocked door. He sat next to the woman and allegedly groped her, the police said. Startled, the woman shouted for help, and the man fled.

The woman later filed a complaint with the Velachery police, who registered a case and examined CCTV footage from the hostel. A police team traced him to his residence in the same locality and took him into custody.

The police said they are probing whether he had targeted the hostel on earlier occasions.

His past movements and background are being verified to determine if he is linked to similar offences.