Overnight 8.66 cm rainfall leaves Chennai residents knee-deep in trouble

CHENNAI: Chennai witnessed widespread moderate rain with brief heavy spells in parts of the city from Friday night to Saturday morning, recording an average of 8.66 cm rainfall across the city in the 24 hours ending 6 am on Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department, one or two spells of light rain may continue in the city on Sunday.

The overnight showers led to water stagnation in several areas, including OMR Road, Arcot Road, Kodambakkam, and Taramani areas, on Saturday. The water was drained out later in the day by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) using motor pumps. According to Chennai corporation’s automatic weather station readings, Sholinganallur and Parrys recorded 17 cm rainfall each, while Madipakkam registered 15 cm. Ennore, Korattur, and Nerkundram reported 14 cm rainfall, followed by Valasaravakkam and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam with 11 cm.

Several neighbourhoods including Ayapakkam, Pallikaranai, Medavakkam, Injambakkam, Kolathur, Adyar, Anna Nagar West, and Velachery reported rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 10 cm. Alandur, Aminjikarai, Tondiarpet, Perambur, Red Hills, Manali, Neelankarai, Anna University, and Uthandi registered 4-6 cm.

Other districts such as Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Salem, and Nilgiris also received rainfall ranging from 1 to 10 cm.

According to data from GCC’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Saturday morning, all 21 subways in the city remained open for traffic, with no waterlogging reported. The Ganesapuram subway remains has been closed due to ongoing bridge work. An official release from GCC said around 18 trees had fallen across the city, all of which were cleared promptly. “The corporation has directed contractors engaged in storm water drain construction to ensure proper barricades are installed at work sites. Violators will face strict action,” the civic body said.

Residents have been urged to report instances of storm water drain works being carried out without barricades to the GCC helpline through 1913.