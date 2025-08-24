Two women among three held for pushing minor girl into prostitution in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three persons, including two woman, one a small-time actor, were arrested by the Anti Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) for allegedly forcing a minor girl into prostitution. The 15-year-old girl was rescued from a lodge in Koyambedu on Friday.

The arrests wee made following a raid the police carried out in a lodge located on 100-Feet Road. The girl was found locked inside a room, the police said.

The suspects have been identified as Anjali (31) of Kannigapuram, Nagamma (45), and Nagaraj (46), both from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The police said Nagamma had appeared in minor roles in films. All three were produced before a city magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that Anjali, a family acquaintance of the girl, had taken her custody after the death of the girl’s father and her mother’s remarriage. She later pushed her into the sex trade with the support of the other two, the police said.

The rescued minor was shifted to a government-run shelter home for girls and women in Mylapore. The police said further inquiry is underway to identify others linked to the racket.