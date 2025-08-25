A stylish curtain-raiser

Banarasi saris in crimson, Kanjeevarams in jewel blue, a gold-bordered green silk sari, and pink weaves worked in subtle monotone — the opening runway act at Hotel Savera on August 20 was a statement in heritage and craftsmanship. Draped in timeless silks and paired with ornate jewellery, the models set the evening in motion with a reminder of the city’s textile legacy, one that continues to find relevance on contemporary ramps. The Duchess Utsav press meet fashion show, organised by the Duchess Club as a curtain raiser to its annual exhibition, blended colour with culture, presenting Chennai a vibrant glimpse of what awaits at the 24th edition of the Utsav.

Now in its 24th year, the Duchess Utsav not only celebrates fashion and design but also champions entrepreneurship, particularly for women. For the first time in its history, the organisers chose a pre-event fashion showcase, offering media, sponsors and partners a preview of the energy and vision that have sustained the Utsav for nearly a quarter-century.

The evening unfolded in themed rounds, each revealing a different tone of design. The traditional silks gave way to a sharp monochrome statement — the black-and-white collection, modelled by Duchess Club members themselves, pieces that will also be available for sale at the Utsav.

The glamour heightened with the arrival of the Miss O2 Man 2025 winners, who walked in outfits by Palam Silks, matched with Thangamayil Jewellery’s collection. Between ramp walks, one of the participants, Sumedha, offered a refreshing interlude with a few songs, drawing applause for her voice and offering the audience a melodic pause between sequences.