A stylish curtain-raiser

Banarasi saris in crimson, Kanjeevarams in jewel blue, a gold-bordered green silk sari, and pink weaves worked in subtle monotone — the opening runway act at Hotel Savera on August 20 was a statement in heritage and craftsmanship. Draped in timeless silks and paired with ornate jewellery, the models set the evening in motion with a reminder of the city’s textile legacy, one that continues to find relevance on contemporary ramps. The Duchess Utsav press meet fashion show, organised by the Duchess Club as a curtain raiser to its annual exhibition, blended colour with culture, presenting Chennai a vibrant glimpse of what awaits at the 24th edition of the Utsav.
Now in its 24th year, the Duchess Utsav not only celebrates fashion and design but also champions entrepreneurship, particularly for women. For the first time in its history, the organisers chose a pre-event fashion showcase, offering media, sponsors and partners a preview of the energy and vision that have sustained the Utsav for nearly a quarter-century.
The evening unfolded in themed rounds, each revealing a different tone of design. The traditional silks gave way to a sharp monochrome statement — the black-and-white collection, modelled by Duchess Club members themselves, pieces that will also be available for sale at the Utsav.
The glamour heightened with the arrival of the Miss O2 Man 2025 winners, who walked in outfits by Palam Silks, matched with Thangamayil Jewellery’s collection. Between ramp walks, one of the participants, Sumedha, offered a refreshing interlude with a few songs, drawing applause for her voice and offering the audience a melodic pause between sequences.
Next came a floral-themed line from the brand Dhamayanthi, paired with Shaan Jewellery, modelled once again by Duchess members. The rounds that followed carried a lighter, experimental touch: denim sets, zebra-stripe collections, and quirky shirts, before giving way to the Savera Hotels segment, modelled by Savera’s crew, donning outfits from the brand High on Drama.
The finale brought the organisers themselves to the stage. All five founders walked together, draped in sarees but paired unexpectedly with vest coats — a symbolic gesture of the club’s ethos, blending tradition with reinvention.
The show was choreographed by Jeffrey Vardon, who had just one day to transform members, hospitality staff and students into confident models. “Jeff is a perfectionist,” Nina Reddy, one of the founders of the club, said. “But it’s because of that discipline that such seamless results are possible. In less than 24 hours, you could see the confidence on their faces.”
For many participants, walking the ramp was not about professional modelling but about personal growth. Nina noted that women often join the Duchess Club hesitant or soft-spoken, but through the exposure and camaraderie within the group, they “bloom into self-reliant, confident individuals.” The fashion show, she said, was one reflection of that transformation.
Since its inception, Duchess Utsav has been positioned not just as a marketplace but as a platform for entrepreneurs, particularly women starting out in business. “This year, we are giving free stall space to seven homepreneurs,” said Sujata Mundhra, another founding member. “They’ve already been recognised for their ventures and are strong on social media. Now, they’ll have the chance to launch into a wider market through the Utsav.”
The Utsav will feature 80 to 85 stalls, drawing participants from across the country. Ranging from small-scale sellers to established names, the organisers emphasise their accessibility. “It’s affordable shopping. Everybody who comes will find something to take home,” Sujata added.
The Duchess Club has grown into a 300-member organisation, with honorary members including author Sivasankari, Prithika Chary and actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam. Over the years, its activities have extended beyond the Utsav to include initiatives such as the Duchess Women’s Car Rally. The evening was marked by warm introductions, including the induction of makeup artist Mumtaz into the Duchess “tribe” and applause for new members who had contributed to the event.
Duchess Utsav will be held on September 1 and 2 at Hotel Savera from 10 am to 8 pm.