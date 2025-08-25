Clinic meets classroom

In a silent street of Nungambakkam, surrounded by high-rise buildings and even taller widespread branches carrying heavy winds, a man was laying a ramp at the entrance of a newly constructed building. His hands moved to the rhythms of the leaves, finishing the still-wet cement structure. The man, along with many others, was working towards a goal that launched on Sunday — the Acharya Foundation (Advanced Education. Simplified).
On the establishment of this foundation, Dr Varun Acharya, maxillofacial prosthodontist and implantologist, says, “In healthcare, and dentistry especially, we saw that while there are many avenues for formal education, there are fewer spaces for practical, ongoing, skill-based learning.” He adds that professionals often have to choose between highly academic conferences that feel too abstract or commercial workshops that lack depth. “Acharya Foundation was born to bridge this gap — to provide a serious, structured, yet approachable platform for advanced learning,” he notes. This idea also stemmed from implantologist, cosmetologist, and endodontist Dr Vijailakshmi Acharya’s belief that “our endpoint should be the next generation’s starting point. We need to impart whatever we know.” Hence, the learnings from the combined exposure and experience — more than 50 years by Dr Vijailakshmi and over 10 years by Dr Varun — of the mother-son duo will be shared in addition to providing a platform where educational interactions and knowledge-sharing sessions are conducted. Dr Varun summarises, “The Foundation is a reflection. It embodies our belief that if we can keep learning, then we must also create spaces for others to do the same.”
‘Advanced Learning. Simplified.’ This Acharya Dental tagline extends to the institution. Here, ‘Advanced’ reflects the level of expertise and rigour in the courses offered. And ‘Simplified’ reflects the way they are delivered. “In practice, this means that even complex topics are broken down into formats that learners can engage with easily, without any compromises because we believe that education should not be intimidating or inaccessible,” shares Dr Varun. From entryways decorated with planters, mirrors, and unique, thoughtful artworks to colourful dental chairs, a simulation lab for hands-on experience, and a lecture room named ‘Think Tank’ — the newly opened five-storey space is touted to be a “one-stop destination for everything dentistry.” Dr Varun explains, “We recognise that today’s learners need flexibility, interactivity, and technology-driven support. Our approach blends both: live teaching, mentorship, and community on one hand; and digital platforms, simulations, and self-paced modules on the other.”
It’s a single ecosystem where professionals can upgrade without leaving their professional identity behind. “Every dentist has to be a general dentist and have a speciality within their practice. We want to go deeply into the depths of every subject and share what we know and learn what we don’t know. In that process, everybody will be engaged,” shares Dr Vijailakshmi.
Professionals, who can learn at their own pace, can expect a spectrum from advanced dental and medical courses to leadership and communication workshops to interdisciplinary events that bring different worlds together. The team also plans to host global faculty, research exchanges, and hands-on simulations, so there’s something for every stage of a professional journey. “Dentistry is a little scary subject. But we can make it as pleasant as possible. Learn the techniques to make it as painless as possible, then embrace all the new technology to simplify it,” adds Dr Vijailakshmi.
Dr Varun believes, “Technology is not just an add-on; it’s part of the fabric of learning today.” He also notes that the industry today needs collaboration and curation. “Collaboration, because knowledge is still too compartmentalised — dentistry, medicine, and technology need to talk to each other more. Curation, because professionals are drowning in information.”