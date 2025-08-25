Clinic meets classroom

In a silent street of Nungambakkam, surrounded by high-rise buildings and even taller widespread branches carrying heavy winds, a man was laying a ramp at the entrance of a newly constructed building. His hands moved to the rhythms of the leaves, finishing the still-wet cement structure. The man, along with many others, was working towards a goal that launched on Sunday — the Acharya Foundation (Advanced Education. Simplified).

On the establishment of this foundation, Dr Varun Acharya, maxillofacial prosthodontist and implantologist, says, “In healthcare, and dentistry especially, we saw that while there are many avenues for formal education, there are fewer spaces for practical, ongoing, skill-based learning.” He adds that professionals often have to choose between highly academic conferences that feel too abstract or commercial workshops that lack depth. “Acharya Foundation was born to bridge this gap — to provide a serious, structured, yet approachable platform for advanced learning,” he notes. This idea also stemmed from implantologist, cosmetologist, and endodontist Dr Vijailakshmi Acharya’s belief that “our endpoint should be the next generation’s starting point. We need to impart whatever we know.” Hence, the learnings from the combined exposure and experience — more than 50 years by Dr Vijailakshmi and over 10 years by Dr Varun — of the mother-son duo will be shared in addition to providing a platform where educational interactions and knowledge-sharing sessions are conducted. Dr Varun summarises, “The Foundation is a reflection. It embodies our belief that if we can keep learning, then we must also create spaces for others to do the same.”