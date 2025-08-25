Five held in separate drug cases in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) on Sunday afternoon arrested Nilachal Palaka (35) of Odisha, near Pallavaram 200ft radial road and seized 105 kg of ganja, a car and a mobile phone. Police said he worked as a painter and had brought the contraband from Odisha to supply in Tambaram, Chrompet, and Pallavaram.

In another incident, the Pallikaranai PEW on Saturday secured Saravanan (44), Amarendiran alias Amar (24) and Kamalesh (26) in separate locations near Kamatchi Hospital and Gowrivakkam bus stop, and seized 15 kg of ganja, an autorickshaw and three phones. Cases were registered and all four accused were remanded in judicial custody.

In the third case, the Shastri Nagar police on Saturday arrested Arunpandi­yan (34) of Kanyakumari district, near a restaurant at Shastri Nagar and seized 10 grams of methamphetamine from him. The police said that said Arunpandi­yan, who had earlier completed engineering and worked at a private firm in Bengaluru, later quit his job and began sourcing methamphetamine from the Bengaluru to sell in Chennai, the police said. A case was registered, and he was remanded in custody.