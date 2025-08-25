History-sheeter hacked to death in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old history-sheeter, Ganesh from Pammal near Pallavaram, was hacked to death on Kattabomman Street near Moongil Eri on Saturday night by a gang with machetes and knives.

The Sankar Nagar police have identified the suspects as Karthik alias Kaaka and two of his friends who arrived in an autorickshaw and assaulted Ganesh due to a previous altercation. The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem at Chromepet Government Hospital.

In a separate incident, Azharuddin Shah (38), a Kerala native working as a driver in Madipakkam, succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being assaulted by his roommates, who were his relatives, in a drunken brawl. The Madipakkam police said Hajamaideen (31) was arrested while another accused, Sameer, is on the run. The three who lived together in a housing complex at S Kolathur, quarrelled on August 18 over food shortage.

That night, while Azharuddin was asleep, Hajamaideen and Sameer attacked him in a drunken rage, hitting him in the stomach. Though he initially took treatment at Chromepet Government Hospital, his condition worsened, and he later died at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Based on the postmortem report confirming death due to abdominal injuries, police altered the case to murder and secured Hajamaideen, the police said.