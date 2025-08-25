The cultural echoes of Madras

My memories of the city took root at the Madras College of Fine Arts. Every day, I felt the red building, the library, the wooden steps, and the teachers waiting for me. Walking was an integral part of my life then. Strolls to Moor Market in search of second-hand books and to

St Andrew’s Church (The Kirk) next to the college, where the trees in the premises were a subject for our landscape paintings in watercolours, are all unforgettable. The Udupi restaurants with their strong coffees in steel tumblers, the libraries, the musical concerts at Music Academy will all remain etched in my memory. It’s hard to believe how time went by so quickly and silently, and how much the city has changed since.