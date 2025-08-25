When games travelled across the world

Having deciphered the game’s mechanics, Bozorgmehr then demonstrated his understanding in practice. He sat down to play chess against the Indian envoy and proceeded to defeat the envoy, proving that not only had he grasped the game, but he had mastered its strategy as well. This dramatic victory confirmed the success of the Persians in meeting the challenge. True to the agreement, the Indian king was obliged to pay tribute to Khosrow I. Shah Khosrow and Bozorgmehr decided to return the courtesy with an intellectual challenge of equal stature. Bozorgmehr is believed to have devised a brand-new board game to test the Indian court in retaliation; this game was better known as nard or backgammon. By the end of the first millennium, chess was a global game, and the legend of its introduction via a royal challenge encapsulates the moment when Indian innovation met Persian ingenuity, resulting in the dissemination of one of the world’s most enduring games.

While the details of the story may be embellished, it reflects real historical interactions between India and Persia, and more importantly, the overwhelming role games played in the lives of people.

The story of an Indian envoy presenting the game of chess to a Persian shah has endured as a powerful tale of cross-cultural exchange, intellectual rivalry, and the birth of a global game. But beyond all else, it tells us how a simple game can bridge cultures and bring people together.