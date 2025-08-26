A temple where Siva was worshipped by Sage Rishyashringa

Thiruvur, in Thiruvallur District, is home to a Siva temple where this deity is worshipped as Singandishwarar (Shringandishwarar). It is an ancient village which was once called Turugur, as revealed by a 13th-century Chola inscription found in this temple. It was a part of a place called Perumulaiyur alias Ulagalanda Chola Chaturvedimangalam, a subdivision of Ikkattu Kottam. The name Ulagalanda Chola Chaturvedimangalam is after the title `Ulagalanda Chola’, which, according to scholars, could have been a title of Rajadhiraja Chola I (1018-1054 CE) as perhaps a land-survey was undertaken in his reign. The Singandishwarar temple was, till recent times, in a dilapidated state as photographs inside the temple indicate. Due to the efforts of a few devotees, this temple has been rebuilt and regular worship is now conducted.

According to the Sthala Puranam (traditional story associated with this temple), Sage Rishyashringa, who is mentioned in the Ramayanam of Maharishi Valmiki, worshipped God Siva here and hence the name Shringandishwarar (Singandishwarar). It is interesting to note that a 13th-century epigraph belonging to the reign of Vijaya Gandagopala, a chieftain of the Telugu Choda dynasty, mentions the name of the deity as Rishyashringishvaram Udaiya Nayanar, while a 16th-century Vijayanagara inscription refers to Siva here as Singishvaram Udaiya Nayinar. The stone base of the gopuram features a well-carved sculpture of Rishyashringa, with the face of a deer, while an image of this rishi is located in the mandapa near the main sanctum.