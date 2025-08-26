Chennai police nab Poland-based kingpin in Rs 2.23 crore overseas job racket

CHENNAI: Investigating a racket which duped 193 people of Rs 2.23 crore by promising jobs in European countries, the Greater Chennai Police has found that the Poland-based kingpin of the racket laundered Rs 1.67 crore of proceeds of crime through multiple entities, including hawala operators.

The city police’s job racket investigation wing had on July 31 arrested the alleged kingpin, Magam Vinay Vardhan (36) of Nellore, at Chennai international airport when he arrived from Poland, unaware that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him.

According to police, Vinay, who worked in Poland, partnered with Saifuddin to collect money from gullible job-seekers under the pretext of securing employment in Poland, Italy, Portugal, and the Cayman Islands.