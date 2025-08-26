Greater Chennai Corporation launches WhatsApp chatbot for 32 services

Residents can begin by sending “Hi” or “Vanakkam” to 94450 61913 on WhatsApp. The chatbot will then provide three options — All services, Most used services, and Call 1913. From there, users can navigate to the service they want to avail.

The service will soon be extended to the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and TNREGINET, a release said.

It is part of a state-wide initiative by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNEGA) to launch 100 department services on WhatsApp. Of these, 50 have been finalised and will be rolled out in the next three months.

The mayor also launched QR codes for easy access to tax-related services, including property and professional tax payments, name changes, corrections, and trade licence applications or renewals. These codes will be displayed at zonal and ward offices, revenue offices, Metro Water and TNEB offices and e-sevai centres. She distributed QR codes to tenants of GCC-owned commercial complexes to enable rent and GST payments.