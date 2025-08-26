Greater Chennai Corporation launches WhatsApp chatbot for 32 services

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R Priya on Monday launched a WhatsApp-based chatbot and QR code system to make civic services more accessible to residents.
The chatbot offers 32 services, including downloads of birth and death certificates, property tax payments, community hall bookings, trade and pet licence renewals, grievance redressal, and town planning requests. It also covers solid waste management, such as collection of construction and demolition debris, besides providing details on corporation-run schools, hospitals, and community halls. The platform, available 24/7, is designed to be simple and interactive.
Residents can begin by sending “Hi” or “Vanakkam” to 94450 61913 on WhatsApp. The chatbot will then provide three options — All services, Most used services, and Call 1913. From there, users can navigate to the service they want to avail.
The service will soon be extended to the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and TNREGINET, a release said.
It is part of a state-wide initiative by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNEGA) to launch 100 department services on WhatsApp. Of these, 50 have been finalised and will be rolled out in the next three months.
The mayor also launched QR codes for easy access to tax-related services, including property and professional tax payments, name changes, corrections, and trade licence applications or renewals. These codes will be displayed at zonal and ward offices, revenue offices, Metro Water and TNEB offices and e-sevai centres. She distributed QR codes to tenants of GCC-owned commercial complexes to enable rent and GST payments.